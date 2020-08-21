SP Balasubrahmanyam Health Update: Singer's condition continues to be critical

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who is undergoing treatment at Chennai's MGM Healthcare following coronavirus diagnosis, continues to be in critical condition, the hospital said on Thursday.

The veteran musician is on ventilator and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support in the intensive Care Unit (ICU).

"Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare due to COVID-19 continues to be critical on Ventilator and ECMO support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU)," the bulletin read.

"Our multi-disciplinary team of clinicians have been actively collaborating with national and international experts and continue to closely monitor his vital parameters," the bulletin further read.

On August 5, the musician confirmed testing positive for COVID-19 with 'mild' symptoms through a video message posted on his official Facebook page.

In the video, the singer detailed about having a little "discomfort" for two days, stating he had chest congestion along with cold and on-off fever, which led him to get tested for the virus.

Upon the news of his critical health condition, scores of celebrities including superstar Rajinikanth wished him a speedy recovery.

Today, as an act of mass praying, Twitter-verse was seen exploding with netizens pouring in their love for the singer and wishing him a speedy recovery.

Hashtag "GetWellSoonSPBSir" was seen trending on the micro-blogging site.