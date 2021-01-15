South star Vijay's 'Master' to get Hindi remake

Screens on Friday announced they have acquired the rights to adapt Tamil film "Master" in Hindi.

Starring Vijay Thalapathy and Vijay Sethupathi, the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed film released on Thursday in Tamil. The movie's Hindi dubbed version hit the screens on Friday.

Produced and distributed by 7 Screens, "Master" revolves around a professor (Thalapathy) who tries to reform a juvenile school system, where he clashes with a gangster (Sethupathy).

Abhishek Rege, CEO Endemol Shine India, said "Master" is laced with masterful performances and powerful narrative that resonates with audiences across the country.