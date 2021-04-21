'Sounds like a man’s voice': When Sunidhi Chauhan was asked to 'pack her bags and go home'

Popular playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan, known for chartbusters like 'Sheila Ki Jawani', 'Kamli', 'Crazy Kiya Re', 'Desi Girl' among others, has revealed that she was once asked to pack her bags and leave by a 'very big music director'.
In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Sunidhi opened up about the criticism she faced in the initial stage of her career and said, "I did get to hear things like, 'You should pack your bags and go home because you cannot sing Lag Jaa Gale in the original key.'"
She also shared that she was asked to 'go home and practice' after she couldn't hit the high note of Lata Mangeshkar's popular track 'Lag Jaa Gale'.
The 'Te Amo' singer further revealed that another music director had told her that her voice was too strong.
"Then another music director told me, ;This kind of voice is not going to work, you have too strong a voice. It sounds like a man’s voice on an actress. Pack your bags. Abhi ek-do saal ki baat hai," she said.
Sunidhi, who shot to fame after music reality show 'Meri Aawaz Suno', now judges and mentors talent in music-based shows. She has featured in shows like 'Indian Idol', 'The Voice' and 'The Remix'.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)