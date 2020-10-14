Soumitra Chatterjee’s daughter 'extremely upset' after ailing actor's ICU pics leaked on social media

The health condition of veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee continued to be "critical" on Wednesday, though his parameters are normal, doctors attending to the thespian said.

The 85-year-old Dadasaheb Phalke awardee is in a "confusional state", they said.

"Stable. Slept well. All parameters normal. Sodium high only. But critical," they added.

However, Chatterjee’s daughter Poulami Bose expressed her dismay over the actor’s pictures from the ICU taken without permission and leaked across social media platforms.

In a Facebook post, Bose wrote, “Amidst this time of huge anxiety over the health of my Covid-afflicted father, Soumitra Chatterjee, we are extremely upset, sad and heartbroken to find unauthorised pictures of him from the ICU and his medical bulletin being shared widely on social media. Please give him the privacy and respect that he so richly deserves. Kindly do not share such images/information and do not heed or indulge in rumour mongering. This is the urgent appeal of my family. Your prayers and good wishes are always very welcome. Thank you.”