Soumitra Chatterjee’s daughter 'extremely upset' after ailing actor's ICU pics leaked on social media

The health condition of veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee continued to be "critical" on Wednesday, though his parameters are normal, doctors attending to the thespian said.
The 85-year-old Dadasaheb Phalke awardee is in a "confusional state", they said.
"Stable. Slept well. All parameters normal. Sodium high only. But critical," they added.
However, Chatterjee’s daughter Poulami Bose expressed her dismay over the actor’s pictures from the ICU taken without permission and leaked across social media platforms.
In a Facebook post, Bose wrote, “Amidst this time of huge anxiety over the health of my Covid-afflicted father, Soumitra Chatterjee, we are extremely upset, sad and heartbroken to find unauthorised pictures of him from the ICU and his medical bulletin being shared widely on social media. Please give him the privacy and respect that he so richly deserves. Kindly do not share such images/information and do not heed or indulge in rumour mongering. This is the urgent appeal of my family. Your prayers and good wishes are always very welcome. Thank you.”
The legendary Bengali actor has been suffering from fever since Sunday afternoon, following which doctors are now planning to conduct another test on Wednesday to check whether it is due to the COVID-19 infection.
"Chatterjee is still in a confusional state which is progressive in nature with COVID-related encephalopathy and metabolic encephalopathy. He continues to be restless, arousable and has mild agitation and involuntary limb movements but no focal or generalised seizure event occurred," they said.
The critically acclaimed actor, who has the rare distinction of having worked with maestros like Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen, Tapan Sinha and Tarun Mazumdar, was admitted to a private hospital here on October 6 after he tested positive for COVID-19.
He had to be shifted to the ITU as his condition turned critical. A team of 15 doctors is overseeing him at the hospital.
Chatterjee made his film debut with 'The World of Apu' in 1959. He also featured as Feluda/Pradosh Chandra Mitter, the famous private investigator from Calcutta. This led to two films - Sonar Kella (1974) and Joi Baba Felunath (1979).
His other cinematic milestones include 'Aparajito' (The Unvanquished), 'Charulata' (The Lonely Wife), 'Aranyer Din Ratri' (Days and Nights in a Forest) and 'Ashani Sanket' (Distant Thunder).
He is the only Indian film personality conferred with the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, France's highest award for artists. He was also awarded the Padma Bhushan by the Government of India in 2004.
With PTI inputs
