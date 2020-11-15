Soumitra Chatterjee passes away: Legendary Bangla actor's connection with Taimur Ali Khan

Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday and the Indian cinema lost one of its legends. He was 85.

Best known for his collaborations with Oscar-winning film director Satyajit Ray, Soumitra Chatterjee's (anglicised version of Chattopadyay) performances won him several national and international awards including Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Padma Bhushan and Legion d'Honneur. Other than being an amazing actor, he was also an exponent in reciting poems by Bengali bard Rabindranath Tagore.

While several celebrities and political leaders have been mourning the colossal loss to the world of cinema, cultural life of West Bengal and India, here's the Alt superstar's connection with Bollywood's favourite baby Taimur Ali Khan:

Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee made his debut with Satyajit Ray's masterpiece 'Apur Sansar' in 1959. The Bengali-language drama film was the third part of The Apu Trilogy and featured Taimur Ali Khan's grandmother opposite Chatterjee.

Taimur Ali Khan is the child of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. His paternal grandparents are late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi aka Tiger Pataudi and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore.