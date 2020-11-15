Soumitra Chatterjee passes away: Anil Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee and other Bollywood celebs mourn demise of Bangla cinema doyen

Condolences continued pouring in from the film fraternity all through Sunday following the demise of Bangla cinema doyen Soumitra Chattopadhyay, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 85.

The Dadasaheb Phalke recipient thespian's death was confirmed by a bulletin from Kolkata's Belle Vue Hospital, where he had received Covid treatment. "We declare with heavy heart that Shri Soumitra Chattopadhyay breathed his last at 12.15 pm at Belle Vue Clinic today (15 November 2020). We pay our homage to his soul," said the hospital statement.

"A legend...an inspiration...." tweeted Anil Kapoor.