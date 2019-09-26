'SOTY 2' star Aditya Seal to play lead in Bosco Martis' dance-horror comedy

Choreographer-turned-director Bosco Leslie Martis' upcoming dance-horror comedy will feature "Student of the year 2" actor Aditya Seal as the leading man.

The film, a Zee Studios in-house production, will go on floors by February 2020.

"Aditya is a multi-talented artiste, who is a skilled dancer, actor and action performer. His potential has not been fully tapped into yet. He fits the leading character's shoes perfectly, and his personality will blend well with that of this character," Bosco said in a statement.

"We are finalising the screenplay and should start the pre-production work by October. We plan to roll by February 2020," he added.

Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios said, "We are happy to have a young, talented performer like Aditya on board. It's a never-seen-before genre that we are bringing to Indian audiences especially targeted at kids, pre-teens and teens. The film will be mounted on a huge scale with an interesting ensemble cast."

Bosco will also announce the names of a few participants from "Dance India Dance", a reality show he judges, at the show finale, who will get an opportunity to feature in the film.

"We are in the final leg of the show and the winner will definitely feature in the film. Apart from that, I am looking to rope in a few other contestants as well," Bosco added.