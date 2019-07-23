'SOTY 2' star Aditya Seal joins Kiara Advani for 'Indoo Ki Jawaani'

Kiara Advani is currently basking in the success of her last release, Kabir Singh and recently uploaded a heartfelt message for her team as the movie completed one month of its release. The movie has garnered mixed reviews but the fans have loved their performances nevertheless. As of now, she is currently shooting for her standalone project with Netflix, Guilty. With projects lining up one after the other, Kiara Advani has added another film to her kitty.

She will be seen in Indoo Ki Jawani starring opposite Aditya Seal of Tum Bin 2 and Student Of The Year 2 fame, marking their first collaboration. The movie is based around a feisty girl from Ghaziabad, Indoo Gupta who manages to cause chaos with the right swipes and left swipes of a dating app. The movie is more of a coming-of age project and quite an unexplored genre. Abir Sengupta, a Bengali filmmaker will make his Bollywood debut with Indoo Ki Jawani.