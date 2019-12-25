Sorry, Ranveer! This is what Deepika Padukone wants for Christmas

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, the ideal couple of Bollywood spent Christmas together and the pictures are all things love. The 'Padvaamat' actors often leave us gushing at their social media PDA. Deepika decided to treat her fans on Christmas with an adorable picture of her and Ranveer.

The couple has had a busy schedule, Ranveer has started shooting for his upcoming film, 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'. Deepika who's also been busy with Chhapaak's promotion managed to make time for her hubby on Christmas. By the looks of it, DeepVeer had an intimate celebration and spent some quality time with each other.

In the picture, the actors can be seen twinning with each other in matching red sweaters as they cuddle. Deepika captioned the picture, "Merry Christmas from us!🎄 (for personalised Christmas Tree decoration services kindly contact Deepika & Co)!"