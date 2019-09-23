Sorry paparazzi, but Kareena Kapoor Khan is planning to send son Taimur to a boarding school

At 2, Taimur Ali Khan is already the major internet sensation everyone is talking about. Blame it on his irresistible cuteness! His parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have time and again revealed how they’re plain concerned about the paparazzi following him everywhere and are trying their best to give the toddler a normal childhood. That might not simply be possible after an extent, and it looks like Saif and Kareena are buying the idea of sending him to a boarding school.
“We both are pretty much in for it. The life in Mumbai, the life we have in the movies might push us to the point. Right now, I can’t have people trailing him around. It just bothers me when people say, ‘oh I look at Taimur’s picture and it makes me happy’ I find it little weird also because I don’t look at other kids’ pictures and say it makes me happy. It is just the way I am. It will be great if he can have a normal life, though we are trying as much as we can,” the actor said, at Romedy Now’s The Love Laugh Live Show.
You must have come across those videos of little Tim waving to the photographers. They sure are loaded with cuteness but at the same time, both Saif and Kareena are also worried about him getting habituated to such attention and limelight at such a tender age.
This means, a couple of years down the lane, our shutterbugs might be catching no glimpse of Taimur at all!
