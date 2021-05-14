'Sorry for the misunderstanding..': Paresh Rawal quashes death rumours with an epic tweet

Veteran Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal became the latest victim of death hoaxes. On Friday, a social media user shared a post on Facebook which said that the actor passed away at 7 am today.
The news also had a graphical representation mourning Paresh Rawal's demise with his picture.
Reacting to this false death rumour, the actor-turned-politician said that he is alive. He also gave an epic reply to those spreading the fake news.
Taking to Twitter, Paresh Rawal quoted the death hoax and wrote with a punch of humour, "Sorry for the misunderstanding as I slept past 7am."
Have a look at his tweet here:
Paresh Rawal had battled the novel coronavirus in March 2021. He had shared a tweet after he tested positive, days after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
He wrote, "Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. All those that have come in contact with me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested (sic)." The actor recovered from the virus soon.
Before Paresh Rawal, several other celebrities have fallen prey to viral death hoaxes. The list includes singer Lucky Ali and actors Mukesh Khanna, Kirron Kher, Tabassum and others.
On the work front, the Hera Pheri actor was last seen in Coolie No. 1 along with Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan. His upcoming projects include Hungama 2, Toofan and Aankh Micholi among others.