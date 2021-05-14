'Sorry for the misunderstanding..': Paresh Rawal quashes death rumours with an epic tweet

Veteran Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal became the latest victim of death hoaxes. On Friday, a social media user shared a post on Facebook which said that the actor passed away at 7 am today.

The news also had a graphical representation mourning Paresh Rawal's demise with his picture.

Reacting to this false death rumour, the actor-turned-politician said that he is alive. He also gave an epic reply to those spreading the fake news.

Taking to Twitter, Paresh Rawal quoted the death hoax and wrote with a punch of humour, "Sorry for the misunderstanding as I slept past 7am."

Have a look at his tweet here: