Sorry AR Rahman, it's bogus to say Dil Bechara would've earned Rs 2,000 crore

Just few days after the release of Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara, reports surfaced online stating that the movie was watched by 95 million viewers within the first 24 hours of its release.
Ormax Media, a viewership tracking and consulting firm, said that the movie had garnered 95 million viewers on the first day and Mukesh Chhabra's debut film outshines any other film.
Speaking to Mid-Day, Gautam Jain one of the partners at Ormax Media said "If one wants to, comparisons could be drawn between the viewership of Dil Bechara, and that of Game of Thrones, and this was possible even though the latter had a pre-existing viewer-base, while the film did not. Then again, Hotstar promoted Dil Bechara from the onset, marketing its release date and time well in advance. Viewers showed up in unison to watch it."
Now, a Hindustan Times report stated that if the average ticket price in India is taken at Rs 100, then the movie would have earned Rs 950 crore. It further cited a Statista report suggesting that average ticket price across PVR cinema theatres in India in 2019 was 207 and as per this calculation, the estimated box office earnings of Dil Bechara would go around Rs 2,000 crore.
Dil Bechara's music composer AR Rahman, too, tomtommed the report on Twitter.
Well, this calculation is probably not precise. One should note that browsing is not the same as buying. It is also imperative to note that it is streamed free and no one would pay to watch it in the theatres. And there's a lot more to the calculations of the box office collection.
How is box office collection is calculated?
It begins with the production house investing in a project with its ‘budget’. This includes covering all costs, from actors to crew members, and promotions, which including advertising and marketing on all platforms. The link between the producer and cinema halls, where the end product is showcased is the distributor. A producer sells their theatrical rights to distributors who become a part of the profit or loss that the film will make.
The distributor strikes an agreement with theatre owners who showcase the films. Here the total collection is done by these owners, who deduct the entertainment tax levied by the government in their respective state, and return the remaining amount to the distributor.
The distributor’s share reduces on a weekly basis that is 50% for first week, 42% for second week, 37% for third week and 30% from thereafter. However, if it is a single screen the standard share percentage across all weeks remains 70-90%.
For example:
A film releases with an average ticket price of Rs 120 at a multiplex. In the first week, 100 people visit to watch it. Entertainment tax in Maharashtra is 45% as of now.
The gross collection of this film will be 100 x 120 = 12,000
Entertainment Tax: 45 percent of 12,000 = 5,400
Net collection: 12,000 - 5,400 = 6,600
Distributor's share in week one: 50 % of 6,600 = 3,300
Hence the total collection of a film from one multiplex station is Rs 3,300. This will be calculated across all screens the distributor has dealt with. And that is how one gets the box office collection figures.
Dil Bechara, the last film of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was digitally premiered on July 24 evening at 7:30 IST, unlike the OTT norm of releasing films at midnight. Along with India, the film is also available for viewers in the US, the UK and Canada, said director Mukesh Chhabra.
Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, 'Dil Bechara' stars late Sushant Singh Rajput and debutante actress Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles.
The film is a remake of the 2014 Hollywood hit, 'The Fault In Our Stars', adapted from John Green's bestseller of the same name.
The audience loved the movie and it went on to register a full 10/10 on IMDB.
