Sorry AR Rahman, it's bogus to say Dil Bechara would've earned Rs 2,000 crore

Just few days after the release of Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara, reports surfaced online stating that the movie was watched by 95 million viewers within the first 24 hours of its release.

Ormax Media, a viewership tracking and consulting firm, said that the movie had garnered 95 million viewers on the first day and Mukesh Chhabra's debut film outshines any other film.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Gautam Jain one of the partners at Ormax Media said "If one wants to, comparisons could be drawn between the viewership of Dil Bechara, and that of Game of Thrones, and this was possible even though the latter had a pre-existing viewer-base, while the film did not. Then again, Hotstar promoted Dil Bechara from the onset, marketing its release date and time well in advance. Viewers showed up in unison to watch it."