Sooryavanshi: Why Twinkle Khanna no longer worries when Akshay Kumar does death-defying stunts

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty said 90 per cent of the action sequences in his upcoming film Sooryavanshi are performed by lead actor Akshay Kumar.

"Firstly, 90 per cent of the action sequences are performed solely by Akshay sir. During the helicopter sequence, Akshay sir performed the stunt of jumping on a helicopter from the bike that he was riding without the support of harness, which quite shocked me and the rest of the crew," Shetty said.

"Initially, we had kept a cut in between the sequence of jumping on a helicopter from the bike, so we can fit the harness to him. But we didn't know when this man spoke with the pilot as he supported him in continuing the action sequence without the support of harness," he added.

The director spoke about the cop film during the shooting of an episode of "The Kapil Sharma Show".