Sooryavanshi: Why Twinkle Khanna no longer worries when Akshay Kumar does death-defying stunts

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty said 90 per cent of the action sequences in his upcoming film Sooryavanshi are performed by lead actor Akshay Kumar.
"Firstly, 90 per cent of the action sequences are performed solely by Akshay sir. During the helicopter sequence, Akshay sir performed the stunt of jumping on a helicopter from the bike that he was riding without the support of harness, which quite shocked me and the rest of the crew," Shetty said.
"Initially, we had kept a cut in between the sequence of jumping on a helicopter from the bike, so we can fit the harness to him. But we didn't know when this man spoke with the pilot as he supported him in continuing the action sequence without the support of harness," he added.
The director spoke about the cop film during the shooting of an episode of "The Kapil Sharma Show".
Out of curiosity, Archana Puran Singh asked Akshay, “How does Twinkle Khanna react when she gets to know that you performed such hazardous stunts without any safety measures,” to which Akshay replied laughingly, “She has given up.”
During the show, host Kapil Sharma asked Akshay about his expectations from "Sooryavanshi" as his last film "Good Newwz" had also done well at the box office.
"I don't believe in this. 'Main tikey rahu, wohi important cheez hai' (sustaining is the only important thing), kyuki (because) to get a break in a film is easy whereas it is a very difficult task to sustain yourself and maintain consistency in the industry," replied Akshay.
According to reports, noted action-director Sunil Rodrigues has choreographed the high-octane stunts in Sooryavanshi, which also has extended cameos by Ajay Devgn as Singham and Ranveer Singh as Simmba.
"When you do stunts, you need to trust your fight master or director and also should have a belief in yourself. There are people who say one shouldn't have any kind of fear but I believe there should be fear. There is good and bad fear, good fear means you check all the types of equipment properly before doing a stunt, which I do. Because of a small mistake, the stunt can go wrong and someone can lose their life. We had taken a lot of precautions for it”, said Akshay.
The film, scheduled to be released on March 24, also stars Katrina Kaif, Jaaved Jaaferi and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)