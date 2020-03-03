'Sooryavanshi' trailer launch: Ranveer Singh blames Deepika for being late, gets schooled by Akshay Kumar

Rohit Shetty, on Monday, dropped the much-awaited trailer of his next cop universe flick 'Sooryavanshi' and the cast of the flick arrived for the trailer launch, in Mumbai.
Ditching his car, the lead star of the flick, Akshay Kumar arrived on his Honda CBR bike. Ajay Devgn, Katrina Kaif and director Rohit Shetty also arrived for the event. However 'Simmba' actor Ranveer Singh had the whole 'Sooryavasnhi' team waiting as he arrived at the launch 40 minutes late.
In a video, Ranveer can be seen trying to make up for coming late by saying, 'My wife (Deepika Padukone) lives in town." Deepika had the perfect comeback for his excuse and commented. "Biwi town mein rehti hai,par time pe pohunch jaati hain!"
In another video that was posted by comedian Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer can be seen hugging director Rohit Shetty as soon as he arrives at the event, while the whole team welcomes him with slow claps. Ranveer then starts doing sit-ups to apologize to Ajay and Akshay, and the two pull his legs saying, "Yeh pehla junior actor hai jinhone chaar senior actoron ko 40 minute wait karwaya."
Check out the fun banter from the trailer launch here:
The cop action flick 'Sooryavanshi' will hit the big theatres in the evening of March 24.
This comes against the backdrop of the Maharashtra government's decision to keep multiplexes, restaurants, and malls open 24X7.
With inputs by ANI.
