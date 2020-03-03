'Sooryavanshi' trailer launch: Ranveer Singh blames Deepika for being late, gets schooled by Akshay Kumar

Rohit Shetty, on Monday, dropped the much-awaited trailer of his next cop universe flick 'Sooryavanshi' and the cast of the flick arrived for the trailer launch, in Mumbai.

Ditching his car, the lead star of the flick, Akshay Kumar arrived on his Honda CBR bike. Ajay Devgn, Katrina Kaif and director Rohit Shetty also arrived for the event. However 'Simmba' actor Ranveer Singh had the whole 'Sooryavasnhi' team waiting as he arrived at the launch 40 minutes late.

In a video, Ranveer can be seen trying to make up for coming late by saying, 'My wife (Deepika Padukone) lives in town." Deepika had the perfect comeback for his excuse and commented. "Biwi town mein rehti hai,par time pe pohunch jaati hain!"