Sooryavanshi: Katrina enjoys beach time in blue saree with Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Rohit Shetty‘s Sooryavanshi. We’ve already got glimpses of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif‘s looks from the film. Both the actors keep dropping BTS pictures, making us even more curious as to how it is shaping up. Katrina recently took to Instagram to share a photo with Rohit and Akshay. The three, standing by the sea, are seen breaking out in a hearty laughter. Katrina, dressed in a blue saree, looks gorgeous as ever!

“A perfect start to the year ….friends , laughs , smiles , onset ……. the best crew entire team, every day on set has been full of so much love and joy , just how films should be made…. see u in cinemas March 27 th,” she wrote.