‘Sooryavanshi’ director Rohit Shetty receives wishes from b-town celebs

As Bollywood Director-Producer Rohit Shetty rings in his 47th birthday on Saturday, birthday wishes poured in for him from all corners.

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha took to Twitter and blessed the director. He wrote, "Happy birthday wishes for our next-door neighbour, terrific, director, producer, popular filmmaker #RohitShetty. He is truly a self-made man starting from scratch to the very top today. His films are known to be very successful with the best of action, comedy & entertainment." He continued to write, "May you continue to give us many more fun times / real films times in the future also. May you be blessed abundantly always. Lots of love to your family. Happy birthday."