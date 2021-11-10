'Sooryavanshi' Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif's film crosses Rs 100 crore mark in 5 days

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Sooryavanshi', directed by Rohit Shetty, minted Rs 11.22 crore on the fifth day of its release, i.e. Tuesday after a massive start on Friday (November 5).

The film has managed to cross the Rs 100-crore mark in five days and the total collection of the cop-drama now stands at Rs 102.81 crore.

According to film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'Sooryavanshi' has managed to attract substantial footfalls even on weekdays, especially in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

According to him, the film can comfortably cross Rs 120 crore mark in one week.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film raked Rs 26.29 crore on the first day and Rs 23.85 crore on the second day.

While the film earned Rs 26.94 crore on the third day, the fourth day collection of the film was Rs 14.51 crore.

'Sooryavanshi' marks the fourth instalment of filmmaker Rohit Shetty's cop universe after 'Singham' franchise and 'Simmba'. The film also stars Jackie Shroff.

The story of the film revolves around Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad and his team who join forces with Inspector Sangram Bhalerao and DCP Bajirao Singham to stop a terrorist group planning to attack Mumbai.

