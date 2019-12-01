Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar wraps up Rohit Shetty’s film with power-packed action sequence

It seems like Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Sooryavanshi has come to a close. The film, which began in May earlier this year, was followed by Bangkok and Hyderabad schedules. The actor announced the wrap up of the film by sharing a photo with Rohit.

“Last Day,Last Shot,Last Stunt of #Sooryavanshi. Its been an incredible experience to be a part of #RohitShetty’s Cop Universe.Excited for u to witness it at the cinema,its gonna blow ur mind,we hope#KatrinaKaif @karanjohar @RelianceEnt @RSPicturez @DharmaMovies #CapeofGoodFilms,” wrote Akshay Kumar while striking a pose with Rohit Shetty near a chopper.