Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar wraps up Rohit Shetty’s film with power-packed action sequence

It seems like Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Sooryavanshi has come to a close. The film, which began in May earlier this year, was followed by Bangkok and Hyderabad schedules. The actor announced the wrap up of the film by sharing a photo with Rohit.
“Last Day,Last Shot,Last Stunt of #Sooryavanshi. Its been an incredible experience to be a part of #RohitShetty’s Cop Universe.Excited for u to witness it at the cinema,its gonna blow ur mind,we hope#KatrinaKaif @karanjohar @RelianceEnt @RSPicturez @DharmaMovies #CapeofGoodFilms,” wrote Akshay Kumar while striking a pose with Rohit Shetty near a chopper.
Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn, who have a cameo as Simmba and Singham, shot climax in Hyderabad earlier in October. In Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar is essaying the role of an ATS officer Veer Sooryavanshi. The film will be jointly produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Cape Of Good Films and Dharma Productions. The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Rohit Shetty. It is scheduled for March 2020 release.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)