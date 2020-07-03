Sooraj Pancholi denounces relationship rumours with Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager who committed suicide

On Friday, Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi's name made its way to the Twitter trends, after a post -- which claimed that he was in a relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager - went viral on the internet. 'Satellite Shankar' actor has finally addressed the rumours and called them 'disgusting, inappropriate and insensitive'.

The viral report claimed that Sushant's ex-manager Disha Salian, who took her life days before the tragic event, was pregnant with Sooraj's baby. Squashing the rumours, Sooraj Pancholi said that he doesn't even know what Disha looked like and has never met her.

"I don’t even know Disha. I never met her in my life. I only knew about her after her death, and then later Sushant’s death, that too through social media. I’d never interacted, don’t know what she even looked like...It is inappropriate to talk [like this] about people who are no longer there. Think about the girl’s family, her brother and sister, and what they are going through right now. It is disheartening not because they are writing about me but you are writing this about someone who is not there anymore," he said, in an exclusive conversation with Beyond Bollywood.