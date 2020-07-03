Sooraj Pancholi denounces relationship rumours with Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager who committed suicide

On Friday, Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi's name made its way to the Twitter trends, after a post -- which claimed that he was in a relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager - went viral on the internet. 'Satellite Shankar' actor has finally addressed the rumours and called them 'disgusting, inappropriate and insensitive'.
The viral report claimed that Sushant's ex-manager Disha Salian, who took her life days before the tragic event, was pregnant with Sooraj's baby. Squashing the rumours, Sooraj Pancholi said that he doesn't even know what Disha looked like and has never met her.
"I don’t even know Disha. I never met her in my life. I only knew about her after her death, and then later Sushant’s death, that too through social media. I’d never interacted, don’t know what she even looked like...It is inappropriate to talk [like this] about people who are no longer there. Think about the girl’s family, her brother and sister, and what they are going through right now. It is disheartening not because they are writing about me but you are writing this about someone who is not there anymore," he said, in an exclusive conversation with Beyond Bollywood.
He added, "People who have nothing to do have written it like a movie script. It looks like a script that has gone wrong. I feel I’ll be wasting my time if I give a statement to something as disgusting, inappropriate and insensitive as that."
This comes after a viral post alleged that 'Hero' actor Sooraj Pancholi, who's charged for abetting Jiah Khan’s suicide, is connected to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. It claimed that Sushant's ex-manager Disha Salian, who took her life days before the tragic event, was pregnant with Sooraj's baby.
Days before Rajput took his own life, his former manager had also passed away in Malvani. Celebrity manager Disha Salian, fell off the 12th floor of a Malad high-rise.
As the Free Press Journal's reporter had earlier mentioned, Salian had allegedly jumped out of a bedroom window and fallen to the ground. She was declared dead before arrival upon being taken to a hospital. It must however be mentioned that no suicide note had been forund, and the Malvani Police have registered an Accidental Death Report in the matter. After interacting with a close friend of Salian, the police had said that she had been suffering from depression in recent times.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)