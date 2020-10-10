'Sooraj Barjatya and Anurag Kashyap two sides of a coin', says Payal Ghosh

Actress Payal Ghosh has called Sooraj Barjatya and Anurag Kashyap two sides of a coin. Payal, who has accused Kashyap of sexual harassment, wrote of her experience of meeting the two filmmakers on her verified Twitter account on Saturday.

"The first time I met Sooraj Barjatya Sir, thought life is full of roses and when I met Mr. Kashyap the whole meaning changed. Two sides of a coin. It changed me to a different person than what I used to be .. anyway life looks better now, feeling fresh as the early days of my career," she wrote.