SonuSood tops Twitter trend as netizens laud the actor for helping migrant workers reach home states

Actor Sonu Sood has been making headlines for his efforts towards the current migrant crisis in the country. The 'Dabangg 3' actor has arranged buses for hundreds of migrants stuck in the city amid the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. He sponsored the travel and meal kits for the migrants after receiving permission from the Karnataka and Maharashtra governments. Over the last couple of months, headlines like 'Sonu Sood offers his Juhu hotel for healthcare workers', 'Sonu Sood distributes food among the underprivileged', 'Sonu Sood to feed over 25,000 migrants during Ramzan' have been grabbing our attention. On Saturday, #SonuSood topped Twitter trends as netizens lauded the actor for being at the forefront amid the time of crisis.

A user wrote, "The Real Hero @SonuSood First he arranged buses and helped workers reach their home and now helping other people reach their home. Words are less to thank u sir for ur lovely efforts. Big Salute."

"First he arranged buses and helped workers reach their home and now helping other people reach their home! Becoming savior for people at this difficult time! This man is unstoppable! Let's appreciate the effort of this true hero," wrote another Twitter user.

