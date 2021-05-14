Sonu Sood's team helps in averting major tragedy at Bengaluru hospital following oxygen leak

Earlier, Sood along with his team worked the entire night to provide oxygen to ARAK Hospital in Bengaluru from where they had received an SOS call.

At least 20-22 lives might have had run into danger over the alleged unavailability of oxygen cylinders if Sonu and his team had not acted promptly.

"This was sheer teamwork and the will to help our fellow countrymen. The team spent the entire night not thinking about anything but just helping the hospital to get oxygen cylinders. Had there been any delay, many families could have lost their close ones," Sood said.

He further added, "I want to thank everyone who helped in saving so many lives last night. It's such actions by my team members that makes me want to keep going on and on and trying to make a difference in the lives of people."

In Sonu's team, each person is given a job to be done. One person is there to generate the leads; one person verifies these leads; one person deals with the municipal corporations for bed allotment; one person looks after the emergency SOS services and one person looks after the political and related department's works.

The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood also, an array of celebrities got infected within a span of a few weeks.