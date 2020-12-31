Sonu Sood’s indirect jibe at Kangana Ranaut: ‘Was upset seeing our own people speak against film industry’

After actress Kangana Ranaut alleged that 99 per cent of Bollywood consumes narcotic substances, actor Sonu Sood has expressed his views, indirectly taking a dig at the actress.
In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sonu said, “Of course I was bothered, but what really upset me was seeing some of our own people speak against the industry. This is that industry for which we leave our homes and families. It is an industry that fulfils dreams. And now, to see people point fingers at it, you can imagine how it must have affected us.”
“We all like to think we’re one big family, but the chains that can bind us are missing. People align themselves with others, no one reaches out to praise you or to offer advice. Everyone is constrained. They say they are a part of Bollywood, but they’ve created barriers around themselves. We should all learn from this. In this industry, people value success, but no one offers support when you fail," he added.
Earlier, Kangana alleged that 99% of superstars have been exposed to hard drugs, and agreed that top stars Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, should volunteer for blood tests to prove they are clean. Th statement was slammed by B-town bigwigs like Jaya Bachchan, Hansal Mehta, and Raveena Tandon among others.
Back in 2018, Sood had to walk out of Ranaut's 'Manikarnika-The Queen of Jhansi' owing to his professional commitment towards 'Simmba'.
Ranaut stepped in to re-shoot some portions of the film and claimed that Sonu left the movie as he "refused to work under a woman director". He denied all these allegations. He was replaced by Zeeshan Ayyub in the film.
When asked if he is willing to work with Kangana Ranaut in the future, Sonu told IANS, "She has always been a very close friend and I have no qualms against her. I would like to wish her all the best."
Fast-forward to 2020, Sonu Sood, catapulted to the national spotlight for his work in helping migrants reach their homes during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.
He recently released his autobiography 'I am No Messiah,' a book that has already become the National bestseller owing to the overwhelming response that it is getting from readers.
