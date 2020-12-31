Sonu Sood’s indirect jibe at Kangana Ranaut: ‘Was upset seeing our own people speak against film industry’

After actress Kangana Ranaut alleged that 99 per cent of Bollywood consumes narcotic substances, actor Sonu Sood has expressed his views, indirectly taking a dig at the actress.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sonu said, “Of course I was bothered, but what really upset me was seeing some of our own people speak against the industry. This is that industry for which we leave our homes and families. It is an industry that fulfils dreams. And now, to see people point fingers at it, you can imagine how it must have affected us.”

“We all like to think we’re one big family, but the chains that can bind us are missing. People align themselves with others, no one reaches out to praise you or to offer advice. Everyone is constrained. They say they are a part of Bollywood, but they’ve created barriers around themselves. We should all learn from this. In this industry, people value success, but no one offers support when you fail," he added.

Earlier, Kangana alleged that 99% of superstars have been exposed to hard drugs, and agreed that top stars Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, should volunteer for blood tests to prove they are clean. Th statement was slammed by B-town bigwigs like Jaya Bachchan, Hansal Mehta, and Raveena Tandon among others.