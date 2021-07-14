Sonu Sood's fan breaks TV after watching him get beaten up on-screen; check out actor's hilarious reaction

Actor Sonu Sood, on Wednesday, reacted to a tweet about his fan breaking a TV set after watching the actor getting beaten up on screen.

A Twitter user shared a clip and wrote: "A 7-year-old boy from Sangareddy, Virat, broke a television set at his house out of his love for @SonuSood. He was angry watching a movie where the actor is hit by the hero. Angry that someone who saved the lives of millions was being hit, he broke the TV set into pieces."

Sood had a hilarious reaction to the incident which took place in Telangana.

He wrote, "Arrreee, Don't break your TVs, His dad is going to ask me to buy a new one now" and added laughing emojis.