Sonu Sood's fan breaks TV after watching him get beaten up on-screen; check out actor's hilarious reaction

Actor Sonu Sood, on Wednesday, reacted to a tweet about his fan breaking a TV set after watching the actor getting beaten up on screen.
A Twitter user shared a clip and wrote: "A 7-year-old boy from Sangareddy, Virat, broke a television set at his house out of his love for @SonuSood. He was angry watching a movie where the actor is hit by the hero. Angry that someone who saved the lives of millions was being hit, he broke the TV set into pieces."
Sood had a hilarious reaction to the incident which took place in Telangana.
He wrote, "Arrreee, Don't break your TVs, His dad is going to ask me to buy a new one now" and added laughing emojis.
Sonu Sood has been trying to help out as many people as possible amid the COVID-19 pandemic with his altruistic works. From delivering oxygen cylinders to helping the needy get proper medical attention to now setting up oxygen plants - Sonu has been doing it all.
Recently, Sood set up the first oxygen plant in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh.
After the plant was set up, several people of Nellore thanked the star for his kind gesture with thunderous applause.
Taking to Instagram, Sonu shared a video showing how the truck carrying the oxygen plant was greeted with loud cheers, patriotic slogans, and hearty celebrations by the people of Nellore.
He also expressed happiness on the same.
"I am happy that the first oxygen plant has been installed at a government hospital in Nellore. A huge thanks to the local people and the doctors there for helping us out in this. This is just the start of the oxygen plant installation drive. Many more are to come. They will get set up across many states in the country. Stay positive. Jai Hind," Sonu said.
Separately, on the film front, Sonu will feature in Chiranjeevi-starrer upcoming Telugu movie 'Acharya'. He also has 'Prithviraj', co-starring Akshay Kumar, in the pipeline.
