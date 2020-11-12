Sonu Sood's autobiography titled 'I Am No Messiah' to be released in December

Mumbai: Actor Sonu Sood, is often dubbed as the 'Messiah of migrants' for his philanthropic work during the on-going Covid-19 pandemic, is all set to pen his autobiography titled 'I Am No Messiah.'

Penguin Random House India had earlier announced that the 'Dabangg' actor will be penning an autobiography that will chronicle his experiences during the pandemic. The book will be co-written by Meena Iyer.

"People have been very kind and have lovingly named me Messiah. But I really do believe that I am no Messiah. I simply do what my heart tells me to. It is our responsibility as human beings to be compassionate and help each other," Sood said.

Written in the first person, the book will reveal the emotional and often challenging journeys he undertook along with the people he rescued.

He will narrate the many stories he heard and the interactions he had, and will also share how this experience not only changed his outlook but also his life's purpose.

'I Am No Messiah' will be released in December this year.