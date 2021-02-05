Sonu Sood withdraws petition from SC regarding illegal construction at his Mumbai residence

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood withdrew his petition from the Supreme Court in connection with his plea on illegal construction at his Mumbai residence.

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by CJI Sharad Arvind Bobde, allowed Sonu Sood to withdraw the petition.

"Mylord, the petitioner, is an actor and he got the notice received from BMC on illegal construction at his residence," Mukul Rohatgi, senior lawyer and former Attorney General (AG) submitted to the three-judge bench, led by CJI Bobde.

"It is good that you are advising your client, to withdraw the petition from the SC," the CJI said.