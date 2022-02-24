Sonu Sood urges government to safely bring back Indian students from Ukraine

Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood on Thursday requested the Indian Embassy to find an alternate route for safely bringing back Indian students from Ukraine.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Sood wrote, "There are 18000 Indian students and many families who are stuck in Ukraine, I am sure the Government must be trying their best to get them back. I urge Indian Embassy to find an alternate route for their evacuation. Praying for their safety. #IndiansInUkraine."

Earlier in the day, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also wrote a letter to the Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asking him to ensure the safety of Indian students and requested to make necessary arrangements for their return by arranging special flights.

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) on Thursday landed at the Delhi airport at around 7:45 am carrying 182 Indian nationals, mostly students. Amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, several airlines are operating special flights, including Air India, to bring back Indian nationals safely.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sood Sood has replaced Rannvijay Singha as the host of MTV Roadies.

He will next be seen in the film 'Prithviraj', starring Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar and Sanjay Dutt.

In December 2021, Sonu Sood announced his upcoming film 'Fateh' on social media. Directed by Abhinandan Gupta, 'Fateh' is an out-and-out action drama. Inspired by real-life incidents, the film will feature the actor in a never-seen-before cinematic universe with high-octane action sequences at its core.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 06:05 PM IST