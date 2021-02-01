Sonu Sood to pitch in with residential accommodation for the elderly who were mistreated in viral video

Sonu has now come forward to extend a helping hand. In a video message, the actor urged everyone residing in Indore to join him in providing a safe space for the old.

In a video message, he said: "Yesterday, I had come across this piece of news where the elderly were ostracised from the city and dumped in the outskirts. I would like to urge my brothers and sisters from Indore to come together and work towards providing a roof over their heads. I want to give them their rights back. I would also like to distribute food and drinking water to them. All this will be difficult to achieve without your help. This should be a lesson to all the children out there who have left their aged parents. They should hold them close and take care of them. Dear citizens of Indore, let us come together and set an example so that the elderly are never left to feel lonely and helpless. I will try to give them their rights back. This should be a lesson to all the children out there who have left and ostracised their aged parents. They should hold them close and take care of them."