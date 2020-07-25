Sonu Sood to help Pune's 'warrior Aaji' who went viral for her martial art skills

Bollywood celebrities Sonu Sood and Riteish Deshmukh were stunned on seeing a viral video of an elderly woman performing martial arts for a living.

In the clip, the woman, clad in a purple saree, juggles bamboo sticks. Reportedly, the woman is from Pune and has been performing on the streets to feed her family.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Riteish lauded the women, asking netizens to help him with her contact details.

"Warrior Aaji Maa...Can someone please get me the contact details of her," he tweeted.