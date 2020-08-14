Sonu Sood to fly 39 kids from the Philippines to New Delhi for liver transplant treatment

Mumbai: Actor Sonu Sood on Thursday announced he will arrange travel of 39 children from Philippines to New Delhi for their liver transplant surgery.

The actor, who has catapulted to the national spotlight for his work in helping migrants reach their homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will be flying 39 kids, between ages one to five, to the national capital for their medical treatment.

According to a press release, several underprivileged Filipino children suffering from a liver disease called biliary atresia haven't been able to travel to Delhi to have the surgery due to the pandemic.