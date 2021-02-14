Sonu Sood to distribute e-rickshaws to reduce unemployment, starts with his hometown Moga

Actor Sonu Sood has decided to distribute electronic rickshaws to those in need in different parts of the country. He has started by distributing 100 e-rickshaws in his hometown Moga.

The actor has started this initiative to help the unemployed, especially those, who have suffered because of the pandemic.

Sonu tells IANS, "I plan to distribute in as many states from Uttar Pradesh to Bihar, Jharkhand, Orrisa and more. For now, I have started with my hometown Moga, in Punjab."