Sonu Sood tests negative for COVID-19

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on Friday announced that he has tested negative for COVID-19 after contracting the deadly virus earlier this week.

The 'Dabangg' actor, who tested positive for the virus on April 17, took to his Twitter handle to announce the news.

Sonu posted a picture in which he is seen wearing a white coloured while striking a victory pose for the camera. With a green colour graphic paintbrush, he drew '-ve' on his victory pose snap.

Keeping the caption short yet apt, he wrote, "Tested: COVID-19 Negative".