Sonu Sood shares proof after being accused of taking undue credit for arranging bed for COVID-19 patient

Actor Sonu Sood, who is actively involved in helping those in need amid the coronavirus pandemic, on Monday issued a clarification and gave proof after it was suggested on Twitter that he took credit for arranging a bed for someone in need, despite never having contacted the authorities.

The official Twitter account of the Collector and District Magistrate of Ganjam, Odisha, on Monday responded to a tweet by Sonu where he claims he has arranged for a bed at Ganjam City Hospital in Brahmapur for a patient.

"We don't received any communication from @SoodFoundation or @SonuSood. Requested patient is in Home isolation and stable. No bed issues @BrahmapurCorp is monitoring it. @CMO_Odisha," the official Twitter account of the Collector and District Magistrate of Ganjam, tweeted tagging the Twitter handle of the Office of the Chief Minister of Odisha.

The tweet comes in response to Sonu Sood's tweet posted on May 15, which reads: "Not to worry. The bed has been arranged at GanjamCity Hospital, Berhampur (DCHC) @SoodFoundation."

The tweet in response to which Sonu wrote this, has been deleted.

However, reacting to the District Magistrate's tweet earlier today, Sonu shared screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation saying he has arranged for the bed because the patient's family approached him for help.

Sonu tweeted, "Sir, We never claimed that we approached you, it's the needy who approached us and we arranged the bed for him, attached are the chats for your reference. Ur office is doing a great job and u can double check that we had helped him too. Have DM you his contact details. Jai hind."