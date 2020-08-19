Sonu Sood sends 300 migrants home for Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 celebrations

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who predominately was known for his villainous character in movies, became a 'real hero' after helping many vulnerable groups amid the coronavirus pandemic. Hailed as the 'messiah' of migrant labourers, Sood has helped thousands of migrants reach their native places amid the COVID-19 induced lockdown. Now, on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the 'Happy New Year' actor will be sending 300 migrants to their homes in remote areas of Maharashtra.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Sood said, "Recently, some migrant workers who live in Lalbaug and behind the Siddhivinayak temple in Prabhadevi reached out to me with a plea. I organised buses for them with all the necessary permissions. The first batch of around 300 left five and another batch will leave soon."