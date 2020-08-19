Sonu Sood sends 300 migrants home for Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 celebrations

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who predominately was known for his villainous character in movies, became a 'real hero' after helping many vulnerable groups amid the coronavirus pandemic. Hailed as the 'messiah' of migrant labourers, Sood has helped thousands of migrants reach their native places amid the COVID-19 induced lockdown. Now, on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the 'Happy New Year' actor will be sending 300 migrants to their homes in remote areas of Maharashtra.
In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Sood said, "Recently, some migrant workers who live in Lalbaug and behind the Siddhivinayak temple in Prabhadevi reached out to me with a plea. I organised buses for them with all the necessary permissions. The first batch of around 300 left five and another batch will leave soon."
Last week, Sonu Sood had announced that he will arrange travel of 39 children from Philippines to New Delhi for their liver transplant surgery.
The actor, who has catapulted to the national spotlight for his work in helping migrants reach their homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will be flying 39 kids, between ages one to five, to the national capital for their medical treatment.
Earlier, the actor along with his team rolled out a toll-free number and a WhatsApp helpline to connect with stranded workers and arrange their transportation.
Sood recently launched an app to offer support to workers in finding job opportunities in various sectors across the country.
(With inputs from PTI)
