Sonu Sood roped in for 'Kisaan', film to be bankrolled by 'Dream Girl' director Raaj Shaandilyaa

Last year, Sood, known for films like "Dabangg", "Jodhaa Akbar", and "Simmba", catapulted to the national spotlight for his work in helping migrants reach their homes during the lockdown.

During a virtual session of "We The Women", Sood opened up about how 2020 has changed his personal and professional life, especially his image of an actor, who has previously played villain in films such as "Simmba", "R.Rajkumar" and "Arundhati".

"I am getting all hero roles now. I have got four-five brilliant scripts. Let's hope... It's new beginnings, new innings, it is a new pitch and it will be nice fun," the actor said.

He recalled that during the shooting of his upcoming Telugu movie "Acharya", South superstar Chiranjeevi expressed reservations about hitting him for a scene, given his new found image of a hero.

"We were doing an action sequence and Chiranjeevi sir said, 'You being in the film is a big problem for us because I can't hit you in the action scene'. He said if he does that people will curse him.

"There was another sequence where he was placing his feet on me but that too was reshot," Sood said.

The 47-year-old actor also revealed that the makers of another Telugu film have changed the script according to his new image, meaning that he will have to shoot his portions again.

During the lockdown, Sood had launched an initiative to help reunite migrant workers who were stranded in Mumbai with their families in distant corners of the country.