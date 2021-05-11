Sonu Sood reacts to Rakhi Sawant endorsing him as next PM, says 'hum aam insaan ache hai bhai'

Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has reacted to 'Bigg Boss' fame Rakhi Sawant endorsing him as the next Prime Minister of India.

Sood, on Tuesday, was photographed by the paparazzi outside his Mumbai residence.

When a paparazzo shared Rakhi's idea, the 'Dabangg' actor replied, "Hum aam insaan ache hai bhai, aam insaan better hai."

After a photographer suggested the actor to consider it, Sonu said, "Bhai log khade hai na humare, kya karenge elections mein khade ho ke? Wo apna kaam nahi hai na."