Sonu Sood reacts to Rakhi Sawant endorsing him as next PM, says 'hum aam insaan ache hai bhai'

Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has reacted to 'Bigg Boss' fame Rakhi Sawant endorsing him as the next Prime Minister of India.
Sood, on Tuesday, was photographed by the paparazzi outside his Mumbai residence.
When a paparazzo shared Rakhi's idea, the 'Dabangg' actor replied, "Hum aam insaan ache hai bhai, aam insaan better hai."
After a photographer suggested the actor to consider it, Sonu said, "Bhai log khade hai na humare, kya karenge elections mein khade ho ke? Wo apna kaam nahi hai na."
For the unversed, during her interaction with the media, Rakhi, on Monday, spoke about the devastating second wave of COVID-19 in the country and questioned the government.
She stated, "Main to kehti hoon Salman Khan aur Sonu Sood ko is desh ka Pradhan Mantri bana diya jaye, kyunki asli hero to woh hi hai. Sonu Sood sabse zyada kitna love karte hain apni country se apne logon se."
Rakhi isn't the only one who thinks Sood should be the next prime minister of the country. Stand-up comic and actor Vir Das had also suggested Sonu's name on Twitter.
Since last year, Sonu has been working relentlessly to help people amid the COVID-19 crisis. After helping thousands of migrant workers reach home, Sood is now arranging different reliefs for critically ill Covid patients and their families.
He recently saved the lives of 22 patients at a Bengaluru hospital and also arranged for a critically ill Covid patient to be airlifted from Jhansi to Hyderabad for necessary treatment.
The actor also came to cricketer Suresh Raina’s aide after the latter sought oxygen for his aunt in Meerut, who was hospitalised due to COVID-19.
Sonu is now bringing oxygen plants from France and other nations for installing them at various places in India.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)