Sonu Sood reaches out to TV actor Anupam Shyam who has been hospitalised

Popular Television actor Anupam Shyam, known for his work in 'Mann Ki Awaaz: Pratigya' show, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital following kidney infection. The 62-year-old actor, who was undergoing dialysis at Apex Kidney Care in the north Mumbai suburb of Malad, was shifted to Lifeline Hospital in Goregaon after he collapsed during dialysis. The family had recently reached out to the actor's friends and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's charity Being Human Foundation to seek financial aid.
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has come to the rescue and reportedly offered financial assistance to the actor's family. After Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) posted about the actor's account details, Sonu Sood wrote: "In touch with them"
Actor Anupam Shyam has appeared in films like 'Slumdog Millionaire' and 'Bandit Queen'.
"Since we couldn't admit him there, we rushed him to Lifeline Hospital immediately. He is currently in ICU, "actor's brother, Anurag told PTI. They have also received a call from Manoj Bajpayee, his 'Satya' co-star.
"He could not get a good treatment due to financial crisis. I have informed his friends about his health and also reached out to Being Human through their website. I even got a call from Manoj Bajpayee, who said he will look into the matter," Anurag added.
In his nearly three-decade long career, Anupam has featured in films like "Dil Se", "Lagaan", "Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi", among others.
But he gained acclaim and popularity for his role as the conservative patriarch Thakur Sajjan Singh on "Mann Kee Awaaz: Pratigya", which aired in 2009 on Star Plus.
His last screen appearance was on the show "Krishna Chali London", which ended last month.
Inputs from PTI.
