Sonu Sood opens up on helping poor, migrant workers during COVID-19 lockdown, says 'Almighty was my director'

BHOPAL: Film actor Sonu Sood, who had shot to fame for going out of his way to help the poor and the migrant workers during the Covid-induced lockdown, says that he had played his 'real role' during the crisis. "And my director was the Almighty," said Sood, who helped more than 7.5 lakh persons during the period when the coronavirus was rampaging through the country.

Sood was in the city to participate in the launch of an Apple Store at Bittan Market. He said that his wife, Sonali, had spent 10 years in Bhopal and he saw himself as the son-in-law of the city.

He said that he had begun distributing rations to the labourers and others who had been caught up in Mumbai during the lockdown. "I was hoping that the crisis would pass within a couple of days," he said.

He said that the turning point in his life came when some migrant labourers requested him to give them packed food that would last for ten days as they were planning to walk all the way from Mumbai to Bengaluru. "They were accompanied by small children. They were telling the children that they would walk for an hour and they would be at their home. The kids never knew that they were embarking on a trip that would see them walk and walk for ten days," he said.

After this, he decided to involve himself full time in helping the sufferers. "I don't know I could do all I could," he said.