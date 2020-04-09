Sonu Sood opens doors of his Mumbai hotel for healthcare workers fighting COVID-19

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has joined the list of celebs that have made a generous contribution to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The chiselled actor isn’t new to philanthropy and has always been at the forefront of contributing to several causes. In a statement shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Sonu has opened his Mumbai hotel in Juhu for the occupancy of healthcare workers who are on the frontlines of combating the virus.
The statement read, “In the tough times that we have been living and to support the national heroes who have been tirelessly working day and night, I open my hotel in Juhu for all the healthcare workers. Considering the mammoth duty these heroes are doing right now, this is the least we can do for them. We are all in this together, let's all come forward and support them - Sonu Sood Jai Hind.”
Earlier, Taj Group of Hotels also opened the doors of their establishments in the city for BMC health officials. This comes as a helpful step after many doctors complained of being harassed by their neighbours who live in fear of COVID-19.
On work front, Sood, who will next be seen onscreen in the big-budget period drama "Prithviraj", hopes to strike the same magic with the films hero Akshay Kumar that the duo has shared in many projects before."The shoot is on. It's one of the most expensive films coming out this year, during Diwali. Akshay and I have worked together in three to four films, and all those films were huge hits. So, we hope to recreate that magic in this film, too," Sonu told IANS.
Talking about his other upcoming projects, Sonu said: "I am producing a biopic of (badminton player) PV Sindhu and the film is in pre-production stage at the moment. We will share details of that film very soon. I will also start the shoot for two South Indian films this year. With ‘Prithviraj' and two South Indian films and my home production, this year is going to be very important for me. So, I am looking forward to it."
