Sonu Sood offers job to Hyderabad techie selling vegetables due to COVID-19 crisis

‘Migrants Saviour’ Sonu Sood has become the driving force of providing aid to all those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bollywood actor’s recent act of kindness comes after a video of a 26-year-old woman selling vegetables went viral on social media.
Unadadi Sharada from Hyderabad, who was working at an MNC, lost her job due to the COVID-19 outbreak. According to a report by Times of India, Sharda's company was unable to pay her salary and couldn’t find a project for her to work either.
In order to support her family, Sharda decided to not give up and started selling vegetables at the local market. She states that there is no shame in selling veggies and it is an honest day's work.
Sharda’s story was noticed by Sood on social media, who extended a helping hand. The actor in his tweet asserted that his official met and interviewed her. He further added that an appointment letter has also been sent.
In another heart-warming gesture, Sood on Sunday provided a tractor to a farmer in Andhra Pradesh within hours after he learnt that the farmer was using his daughters for ploughing as he couldn't afford to rent bulls.
As a video of the farmer's daughters ploughing the field by working like bulls with yoke on their shoulders went viral over social media, Sonu Sood promised Sunday morning that the family will get a tractor by evening.
True to his promise, the actor ensured that the tractor reached the farmer's family in Mahalrajuvari Palle village in Chittoor district.
He had tweeted on Saturday night that by Sunday morning the farmer will have a pair of oxen. "By tomorrow morning he will have a pair of oxen to plough the fields. Let the girls focus on their education," he had tweeted.
However, in the morning he tweeted: "This family doesn't deserve a pair of ox.. They deserve a tractor. So sending you one. By evening a tractor will be ploughing your fields. Stay blessed".
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)