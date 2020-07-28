Sonu Sood offers job to Hyderabad techie selling vegetables due to COVID-19 crisis

‘Migrants Saviour’ Sonu Sood has become the driving force of providing aid to all those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bollywood actor’s recent act of kindness comes after a video of a 26-year-old woman selling vegetables went viral on social media.

Unadadi Sharada from Hyderabad, who was working at an MNC, lost her job due to the COVID-19 outbreak. According to a report by Times of India, Sharda's company was unable to pay her salary and couldn’t find a project for her to work either.

In order to support her family, Sharda decided to not give up and started selling vegetables at the local market. She states that there is no shame in selling veggies and it is an honest day's work.

Sharda’s story was noticed by Sood on social media, who extended a helping hand. The actor in his tweet asserted that his official met and interviewed her. He further added that an appointment letter has also been sent.