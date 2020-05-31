Sonu Sood meets Maha Governor to discuss initiatives taken for safe travel of migrant people

'Dabangg' actor Sonu Sood on Saturday called on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan here and discussed the initiatives taken by the actor to help the migrant people to reach their home states.

The actor briefed about his ongoing work and the governor applauded the 'Singh is King' actor for his tireless efforts for arranging hassle-free passage of migrant labourers to their respective homes, and also to provide them food.

In the meeting, the governor also assured his fullest support for the actor's endeavors.

Before this meeting, on May 27, Maha Governor also lauded Sood over the phone calls and posted information on Twitter.

"Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari called up actor, filmstar @SonuSood and complimented him for his dedicated work in facilitating the safe transportation of migrant people from various states to their home states," tweeted the Governor of Maharashtra.