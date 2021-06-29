Sonu Sood meets another fan who walked from Hyderabad to Mumbai, urges people not to risk their lives by doing this

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who has been in the limelight because of his philanthropic work, recently shared a picture alongside his fan who walked from Hyderabad to Mumbai to meet him.
Sonu took to Instagram to write about the fan and also urged everyone to not risk their lives to prove their adulation for him.
In the picture shared by the actor on Instagram, the fan can be seen holding a banner with Sonu's photo printed on it.
"Raghu, walked all the way from Hyderabad to Mumbai and reached home at 11 pm. He’s the third person who’s come walking. I have no words to express my gratitude towards everyone for all the love.. but want to request you all not to risk your lives by doing this," the Dabangg actor wrote along with the photo.
Earlier this month, Sonu had shared a picture alongside his 'super fan', who had also walked barefoot from Hyderabad to Mumbai, only to meet him.
"Venkatesh, this boy walked barefoot all the way from Hyderabad to Mumbai to meet me, despite me making efforts to arrange some sort of transportation for him to come here. He is truly inspiring and has immensely humbled me. Ps. I, however, don’t want to encourage anyone to take the trouble of doing this, love you all," he had said.
Sonu Sood has been making headlines for his philanthropic work amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor has become a household name and a support system for countless families during the pandemic.
However, his charitable initiatives have not been restricted to just COVID-19 patients or those affected by the pandemic. Sonu has also been receiving praises from all centres for his humanitarian work.
The actor is also known for his sweet gestures towards his fans. From meeting them to responding to their messages on social media, Sonu has time and again won the hearts of the people.
Separately, on the film front, Sonu had announced a new movie titled 'Kisaan', to be directed by E Niwas and backed by filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa.
Apart from that, he will also be featured in Chiranjeevi starrer upcoming Telugu movie 'Acharya'.
