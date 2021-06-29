Sonu Sood meets another fan who walked from Hyderabad to Mumbai, urges people not to risk their lives by doing this

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who has been in the limelight because of his philanthropic work, recently shared a picture alongside his fan who walked from Hyderabad to Mumbai to meet him.

Sonu took to Instagram to write about the fan and also urged everyone to not risk their lives to prove their adulation for him.

In the picture shared by the actor on Instagram, the fan can be seen holding a banner with Sonu's photo printed on it.

"Raghu, walked all the way from Hyderabad to Mumbai and reached home at 11 pm. He’s the third person who’s come walking. I have no words to express my gratitude towards everyone for all the love.. but want to request you all not to risk your lives by doing this," the Dabangg actor wrote along with the photo.