Sonu Sood in Hyderabad for film shoot; people travel hundreds of kilometres to meet him

After his selfless act of helping migrant labourers return to their houses during COVID-19 pandemic, actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood was hailed as 'migrants' saviour' and 'real superhero' by fans across the world. From airlifting thousands of stranded students to providing free education and medical facilities to young children, the actor has been making headlines for his heart-warming gestures.

Currently, while Sonu Sood has busy shooting for an upcoming project in Hyderabad, he's being visited by several people from around the state.

On Wednesday, Ramesh Bala shared a heart-warming video of Sood greeting and talking to visitors, who're trying to seek financial assistance from the actor.

Sharing it, he wrote, "Many people travel hundreds of KMs to meet Good Samaritan/Actor @SonuSood who is shooting in Hyderabad.. He is still helping them to solve their problems.. Kudos @SonuSood"

Replying to the video, the 'Dabangg' actor tweeted: "Some times God choses you as a catalyst to reach people. Thank you so much Ramesh sir for your encouraging words. Humbled."

Check out the video here: