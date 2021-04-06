Sonu Sood impersonator held for 'cheating needy people', actor warns

Actor Sonu Sood, who played good Samaritan during the COVID-19 pandemic, has warned frauds who are trying to dupe needy people.

On Monday, the actor thanked the Telangana police for arresting a man who cheated people by pretending to be Sood.

Sharing a picture of the impersonator, Sood tweeted in Hindi, "Warning! Do not cheat innocent people. The first person who duped people have been caught. You are next."