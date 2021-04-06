Sonu Sood impersonator held for 'cheating needy people', actor warns

Actor Sonu Sood, who played good Samaritan during the COVID-19 pandemic, has warned frauds who are trying to dupe needy people.
On Monday, the actor thanked the Telangana police for arresting a man who cheated people by pretending to be Sood.
Sharing a picture of the impersonator, Sood tweeted in Hindi, "Warning! Do not cheat innocent people. The first person who duped people have been caught. You are next."
"Thank you @cyberabadpolice @TelanganaCOPs @cpcybd @TelanganaDGP for helping us catch the culprits who are trying to cheat the needy. Requesting all the frauds to stop their activities else they will be behind bars soon. Stop cheating poor people," he added in another tweet.
According to the news report shared by the 'Dabangg' actor, Ashish Kumar Singh from Bihar's Muzaffarpur was arrested for duping people by promising help in the name of Sonu Sood.
He was arrested by Hyderabad's cyber cell after he tweeted his number and claimed to help people by posing as an adviser to the actor, reported Telangana Today.
The report states that Singh asked people, who were seeking financial help from Sood, to send him 'processing fees'.
Recently, Sonu Sood lodged a complaint with Mumbai Police after he learnt that unidentified people had created a fake loan institution that provided loans and asked people to transfer ₹3,500 as a processing fee to avail a loan of ₹5 lakh for a tenure of 60 months.
According to FPJ sources, the scamster has created a bogus loan approval letterhead under “Sonu Sood Foundation” and issued the letter to people who inquired. Moreover, the fake letter also showed the bank account number. When the actor learnt about it, he filed a case with the Uttar Pradesh police and one with the Mumbai police.
