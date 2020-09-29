Sonu Sood honoured by UNDP with special humanitarian action award; joins Angelina Jolie, David Beckham, Leonardo DiCaprio

Very few actually know the magnitude of Sonu Sood’s monumental effort in past months:

• Almost 9,100 migrants sent home through 4 Shramik Trains to UP on 8th June, 16th June and 2nd July from Bandra Station; and on 11th June from Borivali Station.

• 4,100 migrants boarded 2 Shramik Trains to UP on 31st May from Thane.

• Arranged a Shramik Train to rescue 2,030 migrants from Mumbai and send them to Bihar on 25th June from Bandra.

• Again arranged a Shramik train from Mumbai to Kolkata with 1,880 migrants on board on 20th June from Vasai.

• Interestingly, a Shramik Train for Jharkhand was arranged by Aahaan Vihaan, an NGO, on 05th July, but the NGO was not able to muster the minimum number of migrants per train, according to the stipulated requirements of the Railways. So they approached Sonu Sood, and he arranged 1,270 migrants to board the Jharkhand bound train in less than 24 hours.

• Sonu Sood arranged almost 39,389 counter-purchased tickets to send migrants home from Mumbai to Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Surat, Nashik, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and other cities and states. Plus a mind-numbing 27,890 Tatkal tickets were paid for to fund destitute migrants headed home.

• Tens of buses took home as many as 14,344 migrants from Mumbai to UP, Jharkhand and Bihar.

• 200 idli-walas were sent from Mumbai to Tamil Nadu on 5th June by bus.

• 944 migrants were then sent from Mumbai to Uttrakhand by bus.

• Another 95 buses were arranged from Mumbai to different states to deliver 3,780 migrants home, from wherever they came.

• Sonu Sood’s help in arranging flights, both domestically and internationally, has been well chronicled in media.

Sonu Sood will, in times ahead, help UNDP in propagating messaging around the SDGs. “This is all straight from the heart,” says the actor.