Sonu Sood helps 22-year-old UP girl to get knee replacement surgery

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh): Continuing with his humanitarian gesture, actor Sonu Sood has extended a helping hand to Gorakhpur's Pragya Mishra who had sought Sood's help in getting a crucial knee replacement surgery, which will prevent her from being bedridden for life.

Hit with financial tensions amid the coronavirus lockdown, Pragya's injury added to the woes of her father who is a priest of a local temple in Gorakhpur.

The 22-year-old girl whose real name is Devavandita had earlier last week tweeted asking Sood to help her financially so that she doesn't get "bedridden." "Sir I need your help Help me please I have requested you for help many times. Save me from being bedridden by helping me financially," she had tweeted with the prescription from the hospital that carried the estimated cost of the surgery which was over one lakh rupees.