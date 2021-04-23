Sonu Sood gets COVID-19 positive girl airlifted from Nagpur to Hyderabad for special treatment

The entire setup for this ECMO treatment had to come from Hyderabad with the six doctors, a day in advance, which is why the airlift had to be done in an air ambulance. Sonu managed to get things sorted out and get Bharti the best of the treatment at Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad.

Speaking about the same, Sonu said, "Doctors had said that the chances are 20 per cent and asked me whether I still wanted to go ahead with it. I said 'Of course. She is a 25-year-old young girl and she will fight the battle hard and she will come out of it stronger.' That's why we took this chance and we decided to get an air ambulance and the best team of doctors in the country to treat her. The treatment is going well in Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad, and we hope for the best. She will recover and come back soon." This was probably the first case in COVID-19 when an air ambulance was used to airlift someone. Bharti's father is a retired railway officer, and a lot of people's prayers are with him and the family.

The second wave of coronavirus has infected a lot of people and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood also, an array of celebrities got infected within a span of a few weeks.