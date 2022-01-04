e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Novak Djokovic has received a medical exemption and will play the Australian OpenSensex surges 672 points, investors get richer by Rs 5 lakh crore in 2 daysBulli Bai App Case: The 21-year-old man arrested by Mumbai Police Cyber Cell has been identified as Vishal Kumar Jha
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 06:47 PM IST

Sonu Sood distributes 1000 bicycles to school students and social workers in his hometown Moga

Nearly students from around 40-45 villages near Moga will benefit from Sonu Sood's campaign
FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood named 2021 to his name with his relentless service to help the nation fight Covid-19. Now, as we step into 2022, the nation's hero is back again with another much-needed initiative, Moga di Dhi (Moga Ki Beti).

The actor, along with his sister Malvika Sood Sachar, will distribute 1000 bicycles to school girls and social workers of Moga.

Nearly students from around 40-45 villages near Moga will benefit from Sonu Sood's campaign.

ALSO READ

Sonu Sood becomes the most-tweeted-about Bollywood personalities in 2021: Twitter Sonu Sood becomes the most-tweeted-about Bollywood personalities in 2021: Twitter

While speaking about the cause, Sonu Sood said, "The distance between school and house is really long, making it difficult for the students to attend classes in the extreme cold. To help them curb the problem, we aim at providing deserving girl students from class 8th to 12th bicycles. With our campaign, we shall also give these bicycles to social workers."

Government school teachers have identified these deserving students of underprivileged backgrounds.

For unversed, Malvika Sood Sachar is a celebrated philanthropist and has been actively working with Sood Charity Foundation.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Sonu Sood announces his next action-thriller 'Fateh'; film to go on floors in early 2022 Sonu Sood announces his next action-thriller 'Fateh'; film to go on floors in early 2022

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 06:47 PM IST
Advertisement