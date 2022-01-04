Sonu Sood distributes 1000 bicycles to school students and social workers in his hometown Moga

Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood named 2021 to his name with his relentless service to help the nation fight Covid-19. Now, as we step into 2022, the nation's hero is back again with another much-needed initiative, Moga di Dhi (Moga Ki Beti).

The actor, along with his sister Malvika Sood Sachar, will distribute 1000 bicycles to school girls and social workers of Moga.

Nearly students from around 40-45 villages near Moga will benefit from Sonu Sood's campaign.

While speaking about the cause, Sonu Sood said, "The distance between school and house is really long, making it difficult for the students to attend classes in the extreme cold. To help them curb the problem, we aim at providing deserving girl students from class 8th to 12th bicycles. With our campaign, we shall also give these bicycles to social workers."

Government school teachers have identified these deserving students of underprivileged backgrounds.

For unversed, Malvika Sood Sachar is a celebrated philanthropist and has been actively working with Sood Charity Foundation.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 06:47 PM IST