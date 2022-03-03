Sonu Sood comes to the rescue of Indian students stuck in war-hit Ukraine

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who turned up to be the messiah of the common man during the pandemic-induced lockdown in India, has now come to the aid of Indian students who are stuck in Ukraine amid the attack launched by Russia.

According to a report in Times of India, the actor helped several students to leave the war-hit regions in Ukraine and reach safer places.

A student named Harsha said that she and her friends were stuck in Kyiv, and Sonu's team helped them out, due to which they could reach Lviv, which is comparatively safe, and from where they can safely return to India.

Another student shared that she too was helped by Sonu's team to move from Kyiv to Lviv, from where she will cross the Poland border.

Sonu told Hindustan Times that as soon as students in Ukraine reach out to him, local taxis are being sent to their locations by his team to reach the railway stations. From there, the students can board the trains and move to safer regions like Lviv, and from there, buses have been arranged to ferry them to the Polish border.

He added that his team is also paying the air fare for students who cannot afford it and that he is trying everything in his might to help the students reach India safely.

During the lockdown, Sonu garnered love and appreciation from all corners of the nation, when he helped the migrant workers to reach home safely.

He also helped people who had lost their jobs, the ones who were searching for hospital beds and medicines, and anyone else who reached out to him for help.

On the film front, Sonu Sood will be next seen in 'Prithviraj' in which Akshay Kumar plays the titular role. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 3, 2022.

