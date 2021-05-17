Sonu Sood claims arranging bed in Odisha hospital; district magistrate counters stating 'no bed issues'

Last week it was reported that Sood is bringing oxygen plants from France and other nations for installing them at various places in India.

He is planning to install at least four of the oxygen plants in the worst-hit COVID-19 states of India, including Delhi and Maharashtra.

"We have seen a lot of people suffering because of the unavailability of oxygen cylinders. We have got it now, and are already giving it to people. However, these oxygen plants will not only supply to entire hospitals but will also get these oxygen cylinders filled up, which will solve a major problem of the people suffering from Covid-19," said Sonu.

According to an official release, the first plant has already been ordered and it will be arriving in 10 - 12 days from France.

Sood further said, "Time is the biggest challenge for us at the moment and we are working our best to make sure everything comes in time and we don't lose more lives".

Separately, on the film front, Sonu recently announced a new movie titled 'Kisaan', to be directed by E Niwas and backed by filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa. Apart from that, he will also be featured in Chiranjeevi starrer upcoming Telugu movie 'Acharya'.