Sonu Sood claims arranging bed in Odisha hospital; district magistrate counters stating 'no bed issues'

Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood is busy arranging oxygen concentrators and beds for the needy amid the second wave of COVID-19.
On May 15, Sood responded to a cry for help on Twitter, by a user seeking bed at Ganjam City Hospital, Berhampur, a city in Odisha.
Sonu wrote back stating, “Not to worry. Bed has been arranged at Ganjam City Hospital, Berhampur (DCHC).”
On May 17, Collector and District Magistrate of Ganjam shared a screenshot of Sonu’s tweet and wrote, “We don’t received any communication from @SoodFoundation or @SonuSood. Requested patient is in Home isolation and stable. No bed issues @BrahmapurCorp is monitoring it.”
Last week it was reported that Sood is bringing oxygen plants from France and other nations for installing them at various places in India.
He is planning to install at least four of the oxygen plants in the worst-hit COVID-19 states of India, including Delhi and Maharashtra.
"We have seen a lot of people suffering because of the unavailability of oxygen cylinders. We have got it now, and are already giving it to people. However, these oxygen plants will not only supply to entire hospitals but will also get these oxygen cylinders filled up, which will solve a major problem of the people suffering from Covid-19," said Sonu.
According to an official release, the first plant has already been ordered and it will be arriving in 10 - 12 days from France.
Sood further said, "Time is the biggest challenge for us at the moment and we are working our best to make sure everything comes in time and we don't lose more lives".
Separately, on the film front, Sonu recently announced a new movie titled 'Kisaan', to be directed by E Niwas and backed by filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa. Apart from that, he will also be featured in Chiranjeevi starrer upcoming Telugu movie 'Acharya'.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)